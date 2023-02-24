The first two seasons for the Conway Lady Wampus Cats are complete after they beat Bryant 66-45 on Thursday night in the regular-season finale at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Conway is now 25-5 overall and 11-1 in the 6A-Central, which the Lady Wampus Cats won by two games over North Little Rock.
The Lady Wampus Cats’ next game will be next Thursday in the second round of the Class 6A state tournament at Rogers High School. Conway receives a first-round bye and will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between Bryant and Fayetteville on Thursday at 4 p.m.
“Today [Friday], we’re going to do some yoga,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “We’re going to get some stretching and good mental work in today. We had a really busy day yesterday [Thursday] with all the senior festivities. We’re going to try to mentally relax, take Saturday off and come in Sunday and keep doing what we’ve been doing. Our practices have been really good. The kids are consistently dialed in. We really only practice an hour and a half at this point. Our focus is quality, not quantity. We want a good practice. We don’t want a long practice.”
In the win over Bryant, Conway led 13-4 after one quarter and 34-15 at halftime.
The Lady Wampus Cats continued to roll in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Hornets 23-9.
Chloe Clardy led Conway with 23 points. Savannah Scott had 15. Emerie Bohanon had eight. Alexis Cox scored six. Samyah Jordan had five. Kamille Brown scored four. Kaidyn Beckwith scored two.
“I still feel like we’re in a pretty good place,” Hutchcraft said. “We’re playing really good team basketball. Going into the playoffs, I honestly think it could be better at this point. Obviously, it was senior night. We have four amazing seniors (Clardy, Scott, Brown, Beckwith). They’ve done a lot for our program. To get a win for them in their last game on the home floor is a big deal. We had a huge crowd.
