x

Conway's Sofia King makes contact with a pitch against Cabot last week. King was 2 for 2 with three runs scored against Jonesboro on Monday.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats were in dire need of a conference win. Jonesboro came up on the schedule at the right time.

Conway routed the Lady Golden Hurricane 10-0 on Monday. With the win, the Lady Wampus Cats improve to 13-8 overall and 5-4 in the 6A-Central. Conway sits in fourth place in the standings. Jonesboro is fifth but Conway swept the season series to earn the possible tiebreaker.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.