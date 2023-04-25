The Conway Lady Wampus Cats were in dire need of a conference win. Jonesboro came up on the schedule at the right time.
Conway routed the Lady Golden Hurricane 10-0 on Monday. With the win, the Lady Wampus Cats improve to 13-8 overall and 5-4 in the 6A-Central. Conway sits in fourth place in the standings. Jonesboro is fifth but Conway swept the season series to earn the possible tiebreaker.
In Monday’s game, Conway scored four runs in the first inning, once in the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game after five innings.
Sofia King led off the bottom of the first with a triple. She scored on a sacrifice by Aubree Webb, who reached on an error. Also scoring were Allie McMillen and Katelyn Conrad.
Sofia King doubled in the second and scored on a fielder’s choice by McMillen.
Scoring in the fourth inning were Jenna Carrington, Talia Augustine and Conrad.
Sofia King and Webb scored in the fifth inning.
McMillen, Webb and Conrad each had two hits.
Sylvia King allowed only two hits while striking out six in five innings of work.
“We were able to get a win tonight with scoring multiple runs in all but one inning,” Conway coach Chata Hickey said. “We were able to get some younger kings in. This will help us push forward down the home stretch.
“It was senior night for us, and we were able to honor those ladies and their families for all they have given to the program.”
Other students participated in the game, including the JROTC color guard and the members of the band and choir preforming the national anthem.
“It’s a great opportunity for everyone to see how involved the other areas of our school is in the athletic events like tonight,” Hickey said.
