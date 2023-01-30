The Conway Lady Wampus Cats got their second consecutive blowout victory Friday night, beating Bryant 66-32 at Hornet Arena.
Conway is now 19-5 overall and 5-1 in the 6A-Central. The Lady. Wampus Cats are tied for first place with North Little Rock but hold the tiebreaker over the Lady Charging Wildcats.
Conway never trailed in the game. With the score tied 2-2, Conway went on an 11-0 run to lead 13-2 with 2:53 left in the first quarter.
Chloe Clardy started the run with a basket. Kamille Brown followed with a steal and layup. Clary then scored the next five points before Alexis Cox scored to make it 13-2. Conway led 21-6 after one quarter.
Bryant made a run in the second quarter, cutting Conway’s lead to 10 points at 25-15 with 3:03 left in the first half.
Conway was not to be outdone, scoring the last 11 points of the first half to lead 36-15 at the intermission.
Savannah Scott started the run with a short jumper. Clardy then hit two free throws. Scott scored on a putback. Emerie Bohanon scored the final five on a steal and layup then a three-pointer with 41 seconds left.
Conway outscored Bryant 15-13 in the third quarter and 9-4 in the fourth quarter.
“I was really proud of the way we came out and played,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “It was another game where we got to play a lot of people and get some of the people on the bench some minutes. I was impressed with them. Emerie had somewhere around 20 points. When you’re getting that from your bench, it’s a good night.”
Bohanon led Conway with 18 points. Clardy and Cox had 13 points apiece. Brown and Scott had six each. Kaidyn Beckwith and Samyah Jordan had two points each.
Conway is scheduled to play at Little Rock Southwest tonight.
Hutchcraft said she’s happy with where her team is after the first half of the conference slate.
“I feel pretty good … obviously, I wish we would not have lost to Central. I feel like we should be undefeated right now in conference play. That’s part of it. The second round is going to be interesting. For us, it’s about continually improving. I feel like, other than the one little hiccup, we’ve been doing that consistently through the year, but so has everyone else. Everyone else is getting a little bit better too.
“The second round is going to be interesting.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@
thecabin.net.
