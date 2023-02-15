The Conway Lady Wampus Cats made sure there was no upset again when playing Little Rock Central.

Conway (23-5) routed the Lady Tigers 68-39 on Tuesday night at Buzz Bolding Arena. Central had beaten Conway the last two times they played, including the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state tournament last March and on Jan. 17 in Little Rock.

