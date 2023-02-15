The Conway Lady Wampus Cats made sure there was no upset again when playing Little Rock Central.
Conway (23-5) routed the Lady Tigers 68-39 on Tuesday night at Buzz Bolding Arena. Central had beaten Conway the last two times they played, including the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state tournament last March and on Jan. 17 in Little Rock.
“Obviously, Central has been an issue for us the last couple of games, but I feel like we knew, at the end of the day, if we played Conway basketball that we’d be fine,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “If you were watching tonight, that’s the way we play. We got a lot of transition points. Our defense was amazing. We made some adjustments all week. It was a good night.”
Hutchcraft said her team is peaking at the right time with two regular-season games left. The Lady Wampus Cats play at Jonesboro on Friday then host Bryant on Feb. 23 at Buzz Bolding Arena for senior night.
“I still think we can play better basketball,” Hutchcraft said. “The good thing about this is it’s not like last year when we were playing bad right now. We’re still improving every single day in practice. Our kids are still really dialed in.
“It’s about to be nice outside. Spring sports are happening. It’s easy to get distracted. We have four seniors who start. They’ve got future plans that they could start looking at. But they are dialed in every day. I think as long as we’re doing that, we’ll be OK.”
Central got off to a good start, leading 13-12 with 2:54 left in the first quarter. Conway scored the next nine points to lead 21-13 less than a minute into the second quarter. Emerie Bohanon started the run with a three-pointer. Alexis Cox then scored with 11 seconds left in the first quarter. Chloe Clardy nailed a three-pointer to start the second quarter. Kaidyn Beckwith then hit 1 of 2 free throws to account for the run. Conway led 34-24 at halftime.
After Central scored to cut the deficit to 34-26 early in the third quarter, Conway went on an 8-0 run to lead 42-26 with six minutes left, essentially putting the game away. Chloe Clardy, Savannah Scott, Beckwith and Cox each scored during the run.
Conway led 52-32 after three quarters. The Lady Wampus Cats invoked the running clock with 2:18 left when Samyah Jordan hit a basket to make the score 68-37.
Clardy led Conway with 18 points. Cox had 14. Bohanon had 11. Scott had nine. Beckwith scored six. Jordan and Kamille Brown had five points each.
Jordan Marshall led Central with 16 points.
In the second half, Scott made her presence know on the defensive end, blocking several shots and altering others, which led to easy baskets for the Lady Wampus Cats.
“We put in a 2-3 zone,” Hutchcraft said. “My assistant coach, Coach [LaShanta] Johnson is the defensive coordinator. She put that in this week. Savannah was in the paint and around the rim all night long. And you can’t coach being 6-4. I thought she did a good job, for the most part, walling up and not fouling, contesting shots. And hat’s off to them (Central). They made some tough shots. Once she [Scott] got back in the game, we were able to block shots, get rebounds and get out into transition, which is what we like to do.”
Conway can clinch the 6A-Central championship and a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A state tournament with a win at Jonesboro on Friday night.
