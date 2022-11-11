The nationally-ranked Conway Lady Wampus Cats opened the 2022-23 season with a 72-41 win over Little Rock Parkview in the first round of the Dandra Thomas Invitational on Thursday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Conway was scheduled to play Conway Christian in the semifinals Friday night but it was two hours after deadline.
In the win over Parkview, Conway jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and lead 22-11 after one quarter. Alexis Cox hit two free throws with 4.5 seconds left.
The Lady Patriots opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 22-17. After a Conway timeout, Conway’s Chloe Clardy hit a three-pointer then scored off a Parkview turnover to give her team a 27-17 lead.
Parkview scored the next three points to cut the deficit to 27-20. That would be as close as the Lady Patriots would get the remainder of the game.
Conway’s defense took control and scored four baskets in a row off turnovers. Savannah Scott scored on a short jumper. Emerie Bohanon got a steal and layup. Clardy hit a short jumper before Samyah Jordain scored off a turnover.
Parkview missed two free throws with 1:56 left in the first half. That led to a basket by Scott to push the lead to 37-20.
Parkview hit a free throw with 35.1 seconds left. Conway then worked the clock with Kaidyn Beckwith driving into the lane and dishing the ball to Scott for a layup with one second left, giving the Lady Wampus Cats a 39-21 halftime lead.
“We did some switching of our defenses after we got that timeout and settled down a little bit,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “Our offense comes from our defense for the most part. I was really proud of how they responded when they made that run.
“It’s a game of runs. The momentum shifted a little bit, but we were able to get it back. That’s always good in your first game, seeing those things happening.”
Conway’s lead grew to 35 points at 67-32 after outscoring Parkview 28-11 in the third quarter.
Clardy, who signed with Stanford University this week, led the Lady Wampus Cats with 19 points. Cox had 13. Jordan had 12. Bohanon had 11. Scott, who signed with Auburn University this week, scored seven. Backwash had three. Scoring two each were Jelani Davis, Amyia Taylor and Lyndsey McDonald.
Hutchcraft said there are things her team can work on after this tournament, which concludes today.
“We’ve been practicing for a really long time,” she said. “To get to play someone else, it gives you the chance to make that ‘to-do list’ of things we’ve got to work on. We really like having a tournament the first week we can play. It kind of gives us a competitive edge. We’re excited. We’re just going to keep going one day at a time.”
Conway Christian 65,
Valley Springs 53
Conway Christian opened the Dandra Thomas Invitational with a 65-53 win over Valley Springs.
They Lady Eagles played host Conway in the semifinals Friday night after deadlines.
Conway Christian led 22-12 after one quarter and 38-28 at halftime.
Josie Williams led the Lady Eagles with 25 points. Kara Keathley had 14. Conley Gibson had 11. Brooklyn Pratt added five. Mallory Malone scored four. Scoring three each were Lily Brister and Kate Scroggins.
