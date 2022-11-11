The nationally-ranked Conway Lady Wampus Cats opened the 2022-23 season with a 72-41 win over Little Rock Parkview in the first round of the Dandra Thomas Invitational on Thursday at Buzz Bolding Arena.

Conway was scheduled to play Conway Christian in the semifinals Friday night but it was two hours after deadline.

