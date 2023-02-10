The Conway Lady Wampus Cats took another step towards the 6A-Central title and the No. 1 seed in the Class 6A state tournament with a 65-37 win over Little Rock Southwest on Thursday night in Little Rock.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 31 but postponed because of inclement weather last week.
Conway jumped out to a 23-7 lead after one quarter. The Lady Wamput Cats outscored Southwest 15-8 in the second quarter to lead 38-15 at halftime.
Conway outscored the Lady Gryphons 27-22 in the second half.
Twelve Lady Wampus Cats scored in the victory, led by Chloe Clardy and Savannah Scott with 10 points each. Amyia Taylor had nine. Emerie Bohanon and Alivia Cox had seven. Samyah Jordan and Nicole Rodriguez had five points each. Jelani Davis had four. Kamille Brown scored three. Kaydence Turner and Alexis Cox had two points each. Kaidyn Beckwith added a free throw.
“Anytime you can get everyone involved, it makes the night more fun,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “It was another conference win and just getting ready for the next one.”
Conway hosts Little Rock Central on Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena. Central handed Conway it’s lone conference loss in Jaunary.
The Lady Wampus Cats lead the 6A-Central at 8-1. They are 22-5 overall. North Little Rock is second at 6-2. Central is 5-2. Cabot is 5-3.
