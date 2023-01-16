The Conway Lady Wampus Cats continued their ride across the United States with a 65-41 win over Cardinal Ritter Academy of St. Louis on Friday in the I Have a Dream MLK Classic at Bartlett, Tenn., High School.

The game was the Lady Wampus Cats eighth game played outside the state of Arkansas but first in Tennessee.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

