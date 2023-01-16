The Conway Lady Wampus Cats continued their ride across the United States with a 65-41 win over Cardinal Ritter Academy of St. Louis on Friday in the I Have a Dream MLK Classic at Bartlett, Tenn., High School.
The game was the Lady Wampus Cats eighth game played outside the state of Arkansas but first in Tennessee.
“I thought we played really good,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “I felt like, honestly, it was one of the best games we’ve played all year. We really didn’t know what to expect Cardinal Ritter had a lot of size and good guards. It was a really good game for us, going into this week. It was definitely worth the trip. Our kids are playing with a lot of confidence right now, and we need that this week.”
In the win over Cardinal Ritter, Conway trailed only once at 11-9. From there, the Lady Wampus Cats went on a 22-2 run to take a 31-15 lead in the second quarter. In fact, Conway scored 16 consecutive points during that run.
Emerie Bohanon led Conway with 20 points. Chloe Clardy had 13. Savannah Scott scored 11. Alexis Cox had eight. Kamille Brown added five. Kaidyn Beckwith and Amyia Taylor had four points each. Samyah Jordan scored two.
Conway has a busy week this week as it travels to Little Rock Central tonight to take on the Lady Tigers before heading to Washington, D.C., later this week to play Sidwell Friends in the Geico Classic on ESPNU on Friday at 4 p.m.
Tonight’s game is the first time Conway has played Central since losing to the Lady Tigers 66-60 in the second round of the Class 6A state tournament last March.
“It’s a new team and it’s a new season,” Hutchcraft said. “Last year when we played them, it was like a very odd and very strange game where we couldn’t buy a basket, and they couldn’t miss. It was a very typical March madness thing. But, anything can happen. To us, it’s another conference game, another step that we can take forward to being better than we were on Friday at Bartlett. For us, we’re trying to be the best team we can be when it’s the end of February and early March. That is our main goal.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
