Conway’s Kanard Turner was named the player of the game for the Wampus Cats’ win over Batesville in the first round of the Ronnie Brogdon Bad Boy Mowers Classic at Highland High School on Tuesday night.

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats had a successful debut in the first round of the Sandra Meadows Classic on Wednesday morning.

Conway beat Red Oak, Texas, 68-50 on Wednesday morning. Conway advanced to the quarterfinal round, which was held Wednesday night after deadline.

