The Conway Lady Wampus Cats had a successful debut in the first round of the Sandra Meadows Classic on Wednesday morning.
Conway beat Red Oak, Texas, 68-50 on Wednesday morning. Conway advanced to the quarterfinal round, which was held Wednesday night after deadline.
Conway got off to a slow start, trailing 12-6 before rallying to lead 16-14 after one quarter. Chloe Clardy scored 10 points in the first eight minutes.
The Lady Wampus Cats took control in the second quarter, outscoring Red Oak 19-9 to lead 35-23 at halftime. Clardy scored seven more points in the second quarter. Savannah Scott had four during the second eight minutes.
Conway put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring Red Oak 22-5 to lead 57-28 heading into the fourth quarter. Alexis Cox scored nine of the 22 points. Clardy and Scott had four each.
Red Oak tried to come back in the fourth quarter, outscoring Conway 22-11, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.
Clardy led Conway with 23 points. Alexis Cox had 16. Scott added 10. Emerie Bohanon had six. Samyah Jordan scored five. Kamille Brown had three. Kaidyn Backwash and Amyia Taylor scored two each. Alivia Cox added a free throw.
If Conway won its second game Wednesday night over Sachse, Texas, it would play in the semifinals tonight at 4:30 p.m.
Conway Wampus Cats
The Conway Wampus Cats overcame a halftime deficit to beat Batesville 62-48 in the first round of the Ronnie Brogdon Bad Boy Classic at Highland High School on Tuesday night.
With the win, Conway played Power Center Academy of Memphis in the semifinals after deadline Wednesday. The Wampus Cats are now 10-4 on the season.
Conway trailed 18-12 after one quarter and 28-23 at halftime. The Wampus Cats doubled their point total in the third quarter, outscoring Batesville 26-11. Colen Thompson scored 10 points in the third quarter while Kanard Turner scored eight points.
Turner, who was named player of the game, finished with 24 points. Thompson had 16. Trayveon Safford and Jamarion “Boogie” Carr had seven points each. RJ Patton had six. Ja’Mari Nelson had two.
Conway Christian Lady Eagles
The Conway Christian Lady Eagles won their eighth consecutive game, beating South Side Bee Branch 51-28 in the first round of the Mt. Vernon-Enola Holiday Classic on Tuesday.
Conway Christian is now 12-4 on the season.
Conway Christian led 12-4 after one quarter and 33-14 at halftime. The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Hornets 15-4 in the third quarter to lead 48-18 entering the fourth quarter and forcing a running clock the final eight minutes.
Josie Williams and Conley Gibson led Conway Christian with 13 points each. Mallory Malone had 10. Brooklyn Pratt scored six. Lily Brister scored four. Shayna Trachte had three. Kara Keathley added two.
Conway Christian played Concord in the semifinals Wednesday night after deadline. The championship game is today at 6 p.m.
The other semifinal game was Mt. Vernon-Enola vs. Bigelow.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
