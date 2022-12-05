The Conway Lady Wampus Cats went 1-1 in the She Got Game Classic in Mansfield, Texas, over the weekend.
Conway beat Norman, Okla., 73-59 on Friday night then lost to nationally-ranked South Grand Prairie, Texas,
In the loss to South Grand Prairie, Conway led 16-15 after one quarter and 33-24 at halftime.
South Grand Prairie took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring Conway 27-8 to lead 51-41 heading into the fourth quarter.
Chloe Clardy led Conway with 21 points. Savannah Scott had 13. Alexis Cox had 10. Emerie Bohanon and Kamille Brown had three points each. Amyia Taylor had two. Samyah Jordan added a free throw.
In the win over Norman, Conway trailed 20-14 after one quarter but rallied to lead 35-30 at halftime. The Lady Wampus Cats outscored Norman 21-11 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Clardy led Conway with 34 points. Cox had 21. Jordan scored eight. Kaidyn Beckwith, Brown and Scott had three points each. Bohanon had one.
“I’m proud of our team,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “We played a tough Norman team at 7 p.m. Friday night then turned around applied the eighth-ranked team in the nation and the No. 1 team in Texas at 12:45 p.m. Saturday and came up short, but we got better this week and can take what we learned get back to work on Monday.”
Conway is now 7-1 on the season.
Conway Wampus Cats
The Conway Wampus Cats finished the Hot Springs Invitational by finishing in third place.
Conway lost to Little Rock Christian 70-55 in the semifinals on Friday night then beat host Conway 50-46 in the third-place game.
In the win over Hot Springs, Conway’s Colen Thompson led the Wampus Cats with 17. Points. Kanard Turner had 10. Trayveon Safford had seven. Ja’Mari Nelson had four. Xavion Smiley, Riley Seller and RJ Patton had three points each. Kayleb Moody added a free throw.
In the loss to Little Rock Christian, Thompson led Conway with 11 points., Scoring eight points each were Moody, Turner and Safford. Nelson had four. Smiley and Sellers had three points each. Scoring two each were Jayden Robinson, Matthew Grimes and Andrew McCray.
Conway Christian Lady Eagles
Conway Christian improved to 6-4 on the season with a 49-18 win over Poyen on Friday night.
Conway Christian’s Josie Williams scored all 16 of her game-high 16 points in the first half as the Lady Eagles led the Lady Indians 37-14.
Conway Christian outscored Poyen 12-0 in the third quarter.
Mallory Malone added 10 points. Brooklyn Pratt scored nine. Conley Gibson scored six. Lily Brister had four. Scoring two each ere Emma Carver and Kate Scroggins.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.