While the Conway Lady Wampus Cats may have gone 0-2 in the Geico Girls High School Invitational last week at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., something is apparently clear — they are still a very dangerous squad.
Last week, Conway lost three consecutive games for the first time since 2020. The first game was a less-than-stellar performance in a 61-59 loss at Little Rock Central, the same team that knocked the Lady Wampus Cats out of the Class 6A state tournament last March. Conway regrouped after that game and made a tremendous showing against Sidwell Friends in the first round of the tournament Friday. The Lady Wampus Cats hung with the defending national champions most of the game, which was televised nationally on ESPNU. The Quakers won 66-56, but they knew they were in for a battle with a team that had flown halfway across the country to play in this prestigious tournament with three other national powers.
On Saturday, Conway played La Jolla Country Day from Southern California. The Lady Wampus Cats got off to a slow start but managed to lead at halftime then take a nine-point lead in the third quarter before the Torreys rallied for a 73-67 win in the third-place game.
While Conway did not win, it certainly showed it belonged in the national picture of the best high school basketball teams in the country.
Conway remained the No. 1 team in Arkansas as voted on by the Arkansas Sports Media. The Lady Wampus Cats dropped from 14th to 18th in the national poll from ESPN>
Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said it’s possible her team overlooked Central as it awaited a trip to the Nation’s Capital for the tournament. But, she also said, that loss could be beneficial for her squad.
A year ago, Conway lost only one regular-season game and that was against Duncanville, Texas, in the finals of the Sandra Meadows Classic. The Lady Wampus Cats were not challenged much in conference play a year ago. The only victory that was less than 10 points was in the final game against North Little Rock, when Conway won 73-66.
“Reflections this time of year, mistakes this time of year — it’s ok,” Hutchcraft said Monday after the trip to Washington. “It’s something we didn’t have last year that we needed. I would rather take them right now than in late February or early March. Our goal is just to build from this trip and keep the same confidence that we’ve been playing with and see what we can do here at the end.”
Conway got back to business Tuesday night, beating Jonesboro 77-35 in a 6A-Central game.
While those games in Washington, Texas and Tennessee were big games, the 6A-Central games have more meaning if the Lady Wampus Cats want to win their first state title since 2014.
If I were a betting man, which I’m not, I’d say that the Lady Wampus Cats are back and are ready for a long run the rest of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.