Conway's Kamille Brown brings the ball up the court during the Lady Wampus Cats' win over Jonesboro on Tuesday night.

 Justin King/ConwayCorp

While the Conway Lady Wampus Cats may have gone 0-2 in the Geico Girls High School Invitational last week at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., something is apparently clear — they are still a very dangerous squad.

Last week, Conway lost three consecutive games for the first time since 2020. The first game was a less-than-stellar performance in a 61-59 loss at Little Rock Central, the same team that knocked the Lady Wampus Cats out of the Class 6A state tournament last March. Conway regrouped after that game and made a tremendous showing against Sidwell Friends in the first round of the tournament Friday. The Lady Wampus Cats hung with the defending national champions most of the game, which was televised nationally on ESPNU. The Quakers won 66-56, but they knew they were in for a battle with a team that had flown halfway across the country to play in this prestigious tournament with three other national powers.

