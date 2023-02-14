The Conway Lady Wampus Cats, ranked 17th nationally by ESPN, has retained its top ranking in the Arkansas Sports Media poll as it has all season.
Conway went 2-0 last week to improve to 22-5 on the season. The Lady Wampus Cats are tied for the most losses in the Top 10 but have also played the toughest competition of any team in the state. They have lost four games to teams from outside of Arkansas. The lone in-state loss was to rival Little Rock Central back in January.
Conway received 14 of a possible 18 first-place votes. No. 2 Greenwood received three first-place votes. No. 4 Farmington received one.
Four other Faulkner County teams are ranked this week.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles are fourth in the Class 5A rankings. Despite a loss last week, Mt. Vernon-Enola retained the top ranking in Class 2A. Conway Christian is second. Quitman is tied for fourth with Mansfield.
Log Cabin Democrat sports editor Mark Buffalo is a voter in the rankings.
Girls
Overall
Others receiving votes: Bentonville, Vilonia, FS Northside, LR Central, Bergman, Paragould, Salem.
Class 6A
Others receiving votes: FS Northside, LR Central
Class 5A
Others receiving votes: Russellville, LR Parkview, Siloam Springs, Nettleton, LR Christian, Marion.
Class 4A
Others receiving votes: Clinton, Heber Springs
Class 3A
Others receiving votes: Valley Springs, Melbourne
Class 2A
Others receiving votes: Biglow, Riverside
Class 1A
Others receiving votes: Nemo Vista, Bradley, Wonderview, Marked Tree
Boys
Overall
Others receiving votes: Springdale, Nettleton, Lake Hamilton
Class 6A
Others receiving votes: Bentonville, Springdale, North Little Rock
Class 5A
Others receiving votes: Siloam Springs
Class 4A
Others receiving votes: Joe T. Robinson
Class 3A
4. Central Arkansas Christian
Others receiving votes: Osceola, Rose Bud
Class 2A
Others receiving votes: Bigelow, Rector, Bay
Class 1A
Others receiving votes: Bradley, Jasper.
