Conway’s Kaidyn Beckwith brings the ball up the court for the No. 1 Lady Wampus Cats during action against Cabot in January.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats, ranked 17th nationally by ESPN, has retained its top ranking in the Arkansas Sports Media poll as it has all season.

Conway went 2-0 last week to improve to 22-5 on the season. The Lady Wampus Cats are tied for the most losses in the Top 10 but have also played the toughest competition of any team in the state. They have lost four games to teams from outside of Arkansas. The lone in-state loss was to rival Little Rock Central back in January.

