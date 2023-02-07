As they have all season, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats retained the top spot in the Arkansas Sports Media basketball poll.
Conway received 14 of a possible 18 first-place votes. No. 2 Greenwood received three first-place votes. No. 5 Cabot received one.
After North Little Rock’s second loss to Conway, the Lady Charging Wildcats dropped to No. 3 in the poll. Class 4A No. 1 Farmington is fourth overall.
Four other Faulkner County teams are ranked in this week’s polls.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles are ranked fourth in Class 4A. Mt. Vernon-Enola is ranked first in Class 2A, followed by Conway Christian. Quitman is ranked fifth.
Log Cabin Democrat sports editor Mark Buffalo is a voter in the weekly poll.
Girls
Overall
Others receiving votes: Benton, Vilonia, Lamar, Nettleton, Mt. Vernon-Enola, Southside Batesville, Bergman, Mammoth Spring.
Class 6A
Others receiving votes: None
Class 5A
Others receiving votes: Russellville, Paragould, LR Parkview, LR Christian
Class 4A
Others receiving votes: Clinton, Heber Springs
Class 3A
Others receiving votes: Melbourne, Valley Springs, Dover, Helena-West Helena Central, Harding Academy
Class 2A
Others receiving votes: Bigelow, Riverside, Rector
Class 1A
Others receiving votes: Dermott, Viola, Wonderview, Bradley
Boys
Overall
Others receiving votes: Lake Hamilton, Nettleton, North Little Rock, Conway, Dardanelle, Osceola
Class 6A
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber, North Little Rock
Class 5A
Others receiving votes: Maumelle, Vilonia
Class 4A
Others receiving votes: LR Christian, Joe T. Robinson
Class 3A
Others receiving votes: Manila, Baptist Prep, Rose Bud, Lisa Academy North
Class 2A
Others receiving votes: Bigelow, Rector, Buffalo Island Central
Class 1A
Others receiving votes: Bradley, Guy-Perkins.
