Every time I watch the Conway Lady Wampus Cats basketball team, I’m just very impressed with what I see.
I’ve been covering high school basketball since the 1995-96 season, and Conway may have the best group of players ever assembled that I’ve been fortunate enough to cover.
During my newspaper/sports writing career, I’ve covered numerous state championship games in both boys and girls basketball – 14 in fact with six state champions. They are the Lonoke boys in 1999, 2000 and 2008; Cabot girls in 2012; Carlisle girls in 2007 and 2008; and the Harding Academy boys in 2021.
All those teams were great teams. No doubt about it. But what I see from the Lady Wampus Cats is just a little bit more. They are so athletic and can play outstanding, pressure defense. They can score from all areas of the court.
While Stanford signee Chloe Clardy and Auburn signee Savannah Scott get a majority of the headlines, and it’s amazing what they can do on the court, it’s a lot of fun watching the rest of the lead players do their thing on the court.
Sophomore Alexis Cox is averaging 10.7 points per game. She can get to the rim any time she wants to or pull up and shoot a three-pointer. She’s also a tremendous defender. Cox is also a volleyball player for the Lady Wampus Cats.
Sophomore Emerie Bohanon comes off the bench and provides an instant spark with her offense. She doesn’t shy away from any shot. She is averaging 10.3 points per game this season.
It’s also fun to see some of the others play, including senior Kaidyn Beckwith, senior Kamille Brown and sophomore Samyah Jordan.
Conway has two regular-season games left before starting the journey in Rogers for a state championship. The Lady Wampus Cats travel to Jonesboro tonight before hosting Bryant for senior night Thursday. The Class 6A state tournament starts Feb. 28 in Rogers.
With less than four minutes to play in the first quarter of the Conway-Little Rock Central boys game, Conway senior Jayden Richardson came out of the game and had a medical emergency. He collapsed on the bench.
At that point, the training staff and medical personnel in attendance at Buzz Bolding Arena went into action Tuesday night, doing their best to give aid to Jayden.
After about 20 minutes, Jayden was loaded onto gurney and taken away by EMTs. He was smiling and gave a clap to the crowd, who was cheering for him in the arena.
On Wednesday, Conway Wampus Cats coach Marcus Adams said Jayden was doing good after having some tests ran.
If you are a praying person, please say a prayer for Jayden or at least send him some good vibes.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
