The Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball team improved to 4-0 in 6A-Central play with a sweep at Little Rock Central on Thursday.
The scores were 31-29, 25-7, 25-16.
Kayla Smith led her team with nine kills. Olivia Wiedower had 18 assists and four aces. Kim Quinit had 19 digs. Taylor Tinsley had nine blocks.
“The first set on the road at Central was a battle, and I was glad it was us who came out on top,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “Those tight, back and fourth sets can be mentally draining if you don’t come out with the win. Our girls stepped up, got it done and we were able to regroup.
“We had some hitter adjustments and that made the difference in the next two sets. Our serve receive was pretty steady all night, and our defense did a great job blocking and running through balls to get them.
“We were proud of our girls for staying focused and pushing through to take the match in three sets on the road.”
Conway reminded unbeaten in junior varsity play by beating Central 25-19, 25-23.
Lily Boudrie led Conway with five kills. Madden Cabantac had six assists. Ella White and Carly Pate each had an ace. Pate also had 16 digs. Gray Denton had two blocks.
Greenbrier
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers swept Harrison Thursday night to improve to 3-1 in 5A-West action.
The scores were 25-23, 25-16, 25-9.
Reese Watters led the offense with nine kills. Payton Crum added eight kills with no hitting errors. Jojo Jerry had seven kills and 10 digs. Chanley Wood had eight digs. Madison Crum had six digs and five aces. Lily Oaks had 16 assists and seven digs. Brooklyn Smith had 15 assists, three aces and three digs.
Greenbrier plays at Alma on Tuesday.
