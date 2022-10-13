The Conway Lady Wampus Cats continued their roll through 6A-Central play with a sweep of Little Rock Central at Buzz Bolding Arena.
The scores were 25-9, 25-21, 25-15.
Conway is now 20-2 overall and 10-0 in league play.
Megan Smith led Conway with 15 kills. Kenley Jordan had 13 assists and two aces. Kim Quinit had 18 digs. Taylor Tinsley had four blocks.
Conway won the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-17. Conway is now 17-1 on the season in junior varsity play.
Alexis Cox led her team with 13 kills. Tate Jones had 11 assists. Carly Pate had 22 digs and an ace. Alivia Cox and Gray Denton had one block each.
“It was a great match tonight,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “The atmosphere was great, and the student section was really into the game, which made it fun. Central has gotten so much better over the last two years with Coach Markie Alberius. Central started out hitting to our right back defense, and we made some adjustments to make better plays on their attacks. Our kids stepped up and did a great job blocking and serving tonight. Our saving was key in being able to take them out of system, and they were not running the plays they ran the last time we played them.
“In set two, Central adjusted their lineup and had a really tall front row. Our hitters adjusted and were able to focus on tooling the block and cutting around it.”
Greenbrier volleyball
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers swept Harrison on Tuesday at Harrison. The scores were 27-25, 25-22, 25-15.
Reese Watters had 13 kills. Madison Crum had 13 kills and nine digs. Jojo Jerry had eight kills and nine digs. Lizzy Ransack had five kills. Lilly Oaks had 22 assists and five digs. Brooklynn Smith had 14 assists and four aces.
“It’s always good to go on the road and get a win,” Greenbrier coach Katie Huff said. “It wasn’t our best performance, but you can’t be too upset when yogurt a sweep on the road.
“As we near the state tournament, it’s great to see some players step up.”
