The Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball team improved to 3-1 on the season with a straight-sets win over Little Rock Southwest in the 6A-Central opener in Little Rock.
The scores were 25-8, 25-5, 25-13.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 2:06 pm
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball team improved to 3-1 on the season with a straight-sets win over Little Rock Southwest in the 6A-Central opener in Little Rock.
The scores were 25-8, 25-5, 25-13.
Olivia Wiedower had four aces and 14 assists. Kayla Smith had seven kills and one block. Kim Quinit had eight digs.
“Our girls played well last night,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “We were able to serve aggressively and take them out of their system. We have also been working on a faster temp and were able to execute some of our offensive plays last night.”
Conway also won the junior varsity match. Ava Gipson had four kills and a block. Tate Jones had four assists. Carly Pate had four aces and three digs.
Conway will host North Little Rock on Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena before traveling to Cabot on Thursday to play at the Lady Panthers at Panther Arena.
