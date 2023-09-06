The Conway Lady Wampus Cats improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the 6A-Central with a sweep of North Little Rock on Tuesday. The scores were 25-19, 25-18, 25-17.
Megan Smith led Conway with 12 kills and three aces. Ella White had 17 assists. Emily Zimmerman had three aces. Bishop Floyd had 16 digs. Ava Gipson and Zimmerman had one block each.
Conway won the junior varsity match 25-21, 23-25, 15-8.
Gray Denton had six kills. Megan Wilson had eight assists. Olivia Frazier had an ace. Kensey Nichols had 10 digs. Alivia Cox had two blocks.
“Our girls did a good job on serve receive and executing the first ball attack,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “Our serving was aggressive, which allowed us to get on a few runs and pull away to keep the lead. We also did a better job blocking tonight, which allowed our defense to make some good digs.”
Conway hosts Cabot tonight at Buzz Bolding Arena.
