The Conway Lady Wampus Cats improved to 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in 6A-Central play with a straight-sets win over North Little Rock on Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
The scores were 25-7, 25-8, 25-9.
Madison Derden led Conway with 11 kids. Olivia Wiedower had 20 assists. Olivia Harris had 4 aces. Kim Quinit had 12 digs, and Taylor Tinsley had 2 blocks.
“The girls played really well tonight,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “We were able to serve tough to take them out of system.”
Conway plays at Cabot on Thursday.
Conway won the junior varsity game 25-15, 25-20.
Lily Boudrie had 4 kills. Ella White had 8 assists. Carly Pate and Madden Cabantac had 2 aces each. Pate also had 13 digs.
Greenbrier
Greenbrier dropped a four-set decision to Van Buren on Tuesday. The scores were 24-26, 23-25, 25-13, 18-25.
Madison Crum had 14 kills and 14 digs. Reese Watters had 13 kills. Payton Crum had 12 kills. Jojo Jerry had 22 digs. Brooklyn Smith had 20 assists. Lily Oaks had 21 assists.
“Van Buren is a great team that came in here ready to play,” Greenbrier coach Katie Huff said. “I felt like we did what we were supposed to do. We just struggled to execute offensively.”
Greenbrier plays at Russellville on Thursday.
