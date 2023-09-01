The Conway Lady Wampus Cats won both of their volleyball matches this season.
Conway beat Little Rock Southwest in three sets Thursday in the 6A-Central opener. The scores were 25-2, 25-10, 25-9.
Wren Jones led Conway with 13 kills and a block. Megan Wilson had 10 assists. Tate Jones had five aces. Bishop Floyd and Brooklyn Ferguson had eight digs each.
Conway also won the junior varsity match against Southwest, 25-6, 25-5.
Haven Sellers and Lauren Goforth had three kills each. Madden Cabantac had five assists. Megan Wilson had six aces.
“Our girls served really well tonight, and our offense took advantage of free balls that were sent,” Conway coach Laura Crow said.
Conway plays at North Little Rock on Tuesday.
Conway also beat Brookland on the road last Tuesday. The scores were 25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 28-26.
Smith had 12 kills. Jones had 19 assists. Floyd, Ferguson and Smith each had an ace. Floyd had 14 digs. Alexis Cox had six blocks.
In JV action, Conway won 25-16, 14-25, 15-11.
Anna Smith had seven kills. Wilson had seven assists. Gray Denton had three aces. Kensey Nichols had 11 digs.
