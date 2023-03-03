ROGERS – A week off was no problem for the Conway Lady Wampus Cats.
Conway won its ninth consecutive game Thursday, beating Fayetteville 69-45 in the the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state tournament at Rogers High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
ROGERS – A week off was no problem for the Conway Lady Wampus Cats.
Conway won its ninth consecutive game Thursday, beating Fayetteville 69-45 in the the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state tournament at Rogers High School.
The victory was Conway’s first game in seven days. The Lady Wampus Cats last played Feb. 23, beating Bryant in the regular-season finale.
“We started out the game really well,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “I thought our energy was there. Once we settled in, it was a good night for us.”
In Thursday’s game, Conway led 17-10 after one quarter. Chloe Clardy scored nine first-quarter points. Emerie Bohanon scored five.
The Lady Wampus Cats started to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 18-10 to lead 35-20 at halftime.
Conway put the game out of reach in the third quarter. The Lady Wampus Cats outscored Fayetteville 24-13. Clardy scored seven points during the third quarter.
Clardy led Conway with 22 points. Savannah Scott had 12. Bohanon had 11. Alexis Cox scored eight. Kaidyn Beckwith had six. Samyah Jordan had five. Amyia Taylor had three. Jelani Davis had two.
Conway will play Little Rock Central today in the semifinals at noon. Conway split with the Lady Tigers this season. Central beat Conway 61-59 in Little Rock on Jan. 17. Conway routed the Lady Tigers at Buzz Bolding Arena on Feb. 14. The final score was 68-39.
A year ago, Central beat Conway in the Lady Wampus Cats’ state-tournament opener.
“Honestly, at this point, we don’t really care who it is we play,” Hutchcraft said. “It’s a semifinal game. We just want to be playing our best basketball obviously. We’re more focused on us than anything else, making sure we come out and play Conway basketball.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.