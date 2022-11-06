Expectations may be high for the Conway Lady Wampus Cats basketball team this year, but longtime coach Ashley Hutchcraft said her team will be taking it one day at a time.
“Our team is focusing on taking one step forward and we don’t really want to look backwards,” she said. “That is kind of our mantra this year — one step forward, no steps back — because we have so many things in our schedule to look forward to.
“On top of our tough our conference is, we’re going to Dallas twice. We’re playing a team out of Norman, Okla., that’s really good. South Grand Prairie is a nationally-ranked team. We’re going to Washington, D.C., to play at Sidwell School, where they are the No. 1 team in the nation.”
The Lady Wampus Cats will be led by senior guard Chloe Clardy, who was the Scorebook Live National Player of the Year, leading Conway to a 28-2 record. She averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game. She will be signing with Stanford.
Clardy isn’t the only playing signing with a major college program.
Senior center Savannah Scott is signing with Auburn.
“Those two players have been with us since they were freshman,” Hutchcraft said. “We definitely look to them for leadership.”
Conway has two other seniors on the roster — guards Kamille Brown and Kaidyn Beckwith.
“Those four players are going to start the season out as starters,” Hutchcraft said. “They are really good players and also high-character kids. I think this year, more than ever, we’re really going to be looking for them for a lot of leadership.”
Hutchcraft said sophomores Emerie Bohanon and Alexis Cox both played as a freshman last year.
“They have that year of high school experience,” Hutchcraft said. “They are really good.
“We are looking forward to the year. It’s a new team with some familiar faces.”
Conway opens the season Thursday in the first round of the Sandra Thomas Invitational at Buzz Bolding Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Other teams participating include Conway Christian, Valley Springs, Little Rock Christian, Fayetteville, Nashville and Jonesboro.
