If the Conway Lady Wampus Cats want to win a state championship for the first time since 2014, they will have a tall task in their first game today.
Conway, the 6A-Central champion, had a first-round bye. The Lady Wampus Cats will play Fayetteville today at 4 p.m. at Rogers High School. The Lady Bulldogs beat Bryant 46-38 on Tuesday in the first round of the tournament.
Conway has not played since beating Bryant last Thursday in the regular-season finale.
“We’ve had a week off and the first-round bye always creates a challenge to keep us engaged, especially when we’ve been practicing so long,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “Tomorrow (Thursday) can’t get here quick enough.”
Hutchcraft said Fayetteville has a great team.
“They have a great coach (Vic Rimmer) and a great tradition, kind of like ours,” she said. “We’ve beaten them to go to the finals. They’ve beaten us in the finals before. They’ve beaten us to go to the finals. It’s definitely going to be a challenge.”
If Conway wins, it will play in the semifinals Saturday at noon. The Class 6A state championship game is March 10 at noon at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
A year ago, Conway was in the same position was the 6A-Central champion but lost to Little Rock Central in its first tournament game. Hutchcraft said this is a different team and a different season.
“We honestly don’t talk about it,” Hutchcraft said. “We’re not the same basketball team that we were last year. But it’s also March. It can happen to anybody. So, we’re just going to be doing what we do. We had a great conference schedule. We had a great non-conference schedule. So, now, it’s just who wants to step up and get it done.”
Chloe Clardy leads the Lady Wampus Cats in scoring at 19.7 points per game. Savannah Scott is second at 10.9. Emerie Bohanon is third at 10.7. Alexis Cox is fourth at 10.6.
The game will be livestreamed through the Arkansas Activities Association digital network at www.aaascoreboard.com
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
