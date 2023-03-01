If the Conway Lady Wampus Cats want to win a state championship for the first time since 2014, they will have a tall task in their first game today.

Conway, the 6A-Central champion, had a first-round bye. The Lady Wampus Cats will play Fayetteville today at 4 p.m. at Rogers High School. The Lady Bulldogs beat Bryant 46-38 on Tuesday in the first round of the tournament.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.