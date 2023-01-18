The Conway Lady Wampus Cats hit the road for the final time out out state Friday when they play in a nationally-televised game in Washington, D.C.

Conway, ranked 14th by ESPN, plays No. 3 Sidwell Friends Academy in the Geico Girls Basketball Invitational. The game will be televised by ESPNU at 4 p.m. This is the first game of a four-team tournament. The other semifinal game will be the Webb School of Tennessee against La Jolla, California.

