The Conway Lady Wampus Cats hit the road for the final time out out state Friday when they play in a nationally-televised game in Washington, D.C.
Conway, ranked 14th by ESPN, plays No. 3 Sidwell Friends Academy in the Geico Girls Basketball Invitational. The game will be televised by ESPNU at 4 p.m. This is the first game of a four-team tournament. The other semifinal game will be the Webb School of Tennessee against La Jolla, California.
The third-place game is Saturday at 4 p.m. The championship game is Saturday at 6 p.m. Those games will be available on ESPN-Plus.
“It’s huge,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “Most of our players will never have this opportunity again. Of course Chloe [Clardy] and Savannah [Scott] will, and maybe some of the sophomores. We were selected for this.”
Conway is the only public school playing in the tournament. The other three schools are private schools.
“All of our kids are from Conway,” Hutchcraft said. “We don’t have a transfer. We don’t have anyone else. I think I’m more proud of that than anything. So, I’m excited about it.”
Conway is coming off a 61-59 loss to Little Rock Central on Tuesday.
“We know the next competition is one of the best teams in the country,” Hutchcraft said. “We’ve got to come to play.”
Sidwell Friends, the alma mater of Chelsea Clinton and the daughters of President Obama, is a national power, coached by Tamika Dudley. The Quakers were ranked No. 1 earlier in the season. They are 10-2 on the season, coming off a 65-53 win over No. 5 Monteverde, Fla., in the St. James MLK Classic in Washington. They were led by Dudley’s daughter Kendall Dudley, who had 20 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Duke signee Jadyn Donovan had 12 points and eight boards. South Carolina signee Sahnya Jan had 15 points.
“It’s always a great opportunity for girls basketball to be on this platform,” Coach Dudley said Tuesday. “That’s first and foremost. It’s also nice to be able to compete against programs from across the country, especially high-level ones. It’s great for the girls. It’s great for the game.”
A year ago, Sidwell Friends went 30-0 and were crowned national champions.
“We’ve been really fortunate to get some good players in the area,” Dudley said. “There’s a lot of talent and we’ve been fortunate to get some good talent. It speaks to our kids and their commitment to our program and their belief in our foundation.”
Dudley said she’s expecting a competitive game against the Lady Wampus Cats.
“We play up tempo,” she said. “Both teams are really strong. Conway has some big-time players. I’m looking forward to a great, competitive game.”
While Sidwell Friends has several players going to major powers, so does Conway.
Starting guard Chloe Clardy signed with Stanford while post Savannah Scott is going to Auburn.
