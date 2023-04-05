The Conway Lady Wampus Cats softball team is heading to northwest Arkansas this weekend to take on some stiff competition in the middle of the season.
Conway will play Rogers on Friday at 4 p.m. at Rogers High School then play Class 4A Gravette on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bentonville West High School in a classic.
Conway coach Chata Hickey said she likes her team playing games like these instead of playing in tournaments because most tournaments use a time limit for games.
“It’s just more to see what the west has,” she said. “We’ve always tried, in the past, to play Springdale Har-Ber for the benefit game the last three or four years. We’d get a little look there. I’d like to get a little more look early in the season for what is coming up. That’s where it stems from.”
Hickey said the classic was the idea of former Rogers coach MIke Harper, who led the Lady Mounties to the second ever fastpitch state title in 2000.
“Bentonville was supposed to be in it, but they had some scheduling issues,” Hickey said. “Gravette, which is a really good team, pulled in. So, we’re going to take a look at those two teams.”
As of Wednesday, Rogers is 15-2 overall and 5-1 in the 6A-West. Gravette is 8-2. Both of its losses came to Bentonville and Bentonville West.
Conway has started the season 9-2 with losses to Cabot and Beebe.
“It’s going ok,” Hickey said. “We’ve struggled more than we should have.”
Despite the nine wins through 11 games, Hickey said her team has some things it can work on.
“I expect us to win every game we play,” she said. “Our North Little Rock game showed us how we do batting against different speed pitching. That exposed some weaknesses for us. Every time you play, there is always that possibility of the human aspect with a call not going our way.”
Conway lost to Cabot 6-2 last week.
“They didn’t show us anything that we cannot overcome,” Hickey said. “We left a lot on base and didn’t capitalize. We’ve just to do better at stringing our hits together.”
HIckey said Cabot and Conway have split the previous two years. Conway plays at Cabot on April 21.
Hickey said freshman Jenna Carrington has played well this season, primarily in the flex/DP role.
“She has got a great eye at the plate,” HIckey said of Carrington. “Her batting average is .286, which is not bad, but she leads in our team in walks with 12. She’s getting on base. Her on-base percentage is .559. She’s pushing the envelope, making things happen.”
Hickey said senior Sofia King is a leader on the team.
“She’s been that way since her freshman year,” Hickey said, adding that King is hitting .447 this season with eight doubles, a triple and struck out only once.
“She’s my leadoff hitter and sets the tone,” Hickey said.
HIckey said there’s a “handful” of batters hitting over .300 in the lineup, including senior Allie McMillen, senior Katelyn Conrad and freshman Sylvia King.
Hickey said freshman Ashley Hales is playing well.
“She and Jenna handle the bulk of the catching duties,” Hickey said.
Conway returns to 6A-Central play Tuesday, hosting Bryant. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net
