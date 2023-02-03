For the second time this year, Conway and North Little Rock will meet in a 1-2 matchup today at North Little Rock High School. The girls game starts at 3 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

The Lady Wampus Cats are ranked No. 1 by the Arkansas Sport Media poll and have been all season. North Little Rock is No. 2 but ranked No. 1 in some polls.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@

thecabin.net.

