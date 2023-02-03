For the second time this year, Conway and North Little Rock will meet in a 1-2 matchup today at North Little Rock High School. The girls game starts at 3 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
The Lady Wampus Cats are ranked No. 1 by the Arkansas Sport Media poll and have been all season. North Little Rock is No. 2 but ranked No. 1 in some polls.
The game is being played today after being rescheduled from Friday because of the winter weather than hit central Arkansas this week.
Both teams have not played in more than a week. Conway’s game at Little Rock Southwest was cancelled Tuesday night as was North Little Rock’s game with Little Rock Central.
“Anytime we play North Little Rock, it’s a good game,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “It’s going to be interesting with the fact that both teams have been off for a while. I think I speak for coach [Daryl] Fimple that we sort of expect it to be a little rusty at first. It’s that time of year. It’s February, the last full month of basketball. Really, at this point, we’ve played so many games, it’s whoever wants to get it done.”
Conway beat North Little Rock 65-61 on Jan. 6 at Buzz Bolding Arena in Conway.
Conway is 19-5 overall and 5-1 in the 6A-Central. North Little Rock is 20-3 overall and 5-1 in the 6A-Central. Conway can get a leg up in the conference standings with a win.
“Right now, we hold the tie breaker head to head,” Hutchcraft said “But this would definitely solidify things at this point. We both have Central left. We both have Cabot left. There are definitely some big games that both teams have left. There are a lot of things that could happen.
“At this point, sure, we want to win a conference championship, but, for us, we want to be there at the end, trying to be playing our best basketball by the end of this month. I hope tomorrow [Saturday] is a great game. I think it will be.”
Conway is led in scoring by senior guard Chloe Clardy, who is averaging 20.8 points per game. Senior Savannah Scott is averaging 10.7 points per game. Sophomore Alexis Cox is averaging 10.4 points per game.
North Little Rock coach Daryl Fimple said the game today is big for girls’ basketball in the state.
“It’s two great programs that are really well-coached,” he said. “It’s the challenge of being in this league. You add the conference championship on top of that, your seeding in the state tournament.
“There’s nothing better than being able to play the best. It brings out the best in both squads.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@
thecabin.net.
