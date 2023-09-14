The Conway Wampus Cat and Lady Cats played in the Benton Panther FCA Tournament at Hurricane Golf & Country Club on Wednesday.
The Lady Wampus Cats finished first, shooting 240. Benton was second at 284, followed by Little Rock Christian at 308, Cabot at 323 and Bryant at 324.
Conway’s Yinyoe Yang and Brooklyn Worley took the top two spots.
Yang shot a 1-under par, 71. She made seven birdies but also had six bogeys and one double bogey on the Par 3, No. 3.
Worley shot a 10-over-par 82. She had one birdie on the Par 5, No. 16.
Tori Worley was fourth, shooting 87. Janie Massey was eighth, shooting 91. Abbey Schrick was 12th, shooting 106.
The Wampus Cats finished seventh in the boys tournament, shooting 387. Benton won the tournament with a 300.
Chance Lambert had Conway’s best score, shooting 92 and finishing 27th overall. Conner Scobey and Trip Wood tied for 28th, shooting 93. Owen Gatlin was 34th at 109.
