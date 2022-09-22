The Conway Lady Wampus Cats golf team won a match at Burns Park in North Little Rock on Tuesday. Burns Park is the site of next week’s Class 6A state tournament.

Conway shot 254 to win the match. Cabot was second at 265, followed by Bryant at 329 and North Little Rock at 385.

