The Conway Lady Wampus Cats golf team won a match at Burns Park in North Little Rock on Tuesday. Burns Park is the site of next week’s Class 6A state tournament.
Conway shot 254 to win the match. Cabot was second at 265, followed by Bryant at 329 and North Little Rock at 385.
Conway’s Yinyoe Yang was the medalist, shooting 71. Cabot’s Emmerson Doyle was second at 77.
Conway’s Bella Leach was fourth at 91. Tori Worley was fifth at 92. Sarah Tinsley tied for sixth at 101. Presley Subless was eighth at 103.
The Class 6A state tournament is Tuesday and Wednesday at Burns Park’s championship course. Each day will start at 8 a.m. with a coaches meeting following by the start of the tournament.
