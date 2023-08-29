The Conway Lady Wampus Cats played in the Early Bird Invitational last weekend in Bentonville.
In pool play, the Lady ‘Wampus Cats beat Greenbrier 25-17, 25-19; Rogers 25-14, 25-16, but lost to Kickapoo, Mo., 25-13, 25-18.
Conway was second in their pool, putting the Lady Wampus Cats in the Gold Bracket.
In bracket play, Conway beat Greenwood 25-14, 25-18 in the first round but lost to Bentonville 25-14, 25-21 in the second round.
Tate Jones led Cabot with 38 assists and 13 aces. Megan Smith had 24 kills. Kim Quinit had 47 digs. Emily Zimmerman had six blocks.
“We had some really good moments where we could control the offense and transitioned well,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “We also have some things we need to work on and change. It’s still early, and we will keep working.”
