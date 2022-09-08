The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats played in the North Little Rock Invitational on Tuesday at Burns Park.
The Conway boys finished second to Cabot. The Lady Wampus Cats won their tournament.
In boys, Conway shot 311. Cabot won the match by shooting 299. Benton was third at 312, followed by Little Rock Christian at 313, Little Rock Catholic at 331, Bryant at 335, North Little Rock at 366 and Little Rock Central at 386.
Benton’s Paxton Lane was the medalist, shooting 69.
Conway’s Blane Burk was sixth at 76. Daxton Dismuke and Yinta Yang tied for seventh at 78. Collin Spangler was 12sth at 79. JP McCarron tied for 13th at 80. Noah Foster was 25th at 83. Hunter Lieblong tied for 36th at 89.
In girls play, Conway shot 269 to beat Mount St. Mary by 11 strokes. Cabot was third at 291. Benton was fourth at 319. Bryant was fifth at 357. North Little Rock was sixth at 379.
Cabot’s Emmerson Doyle was the medalist, shooting 78.
Conway’s Yinyoe Yang was second at 80. Tori Worley was third at 86. Bella Leach was ninth at 103. Presley Sublett was 10th at 104. Sarah Tinsley was 16th at 114.
Both Conway teams will play in the Little Rock Central Battle at the Rock tournament on Monday at Rebsamen Park Golf Course.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat
