The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats golf teams played in the North Little Rock Invitational on Tuesday at Burns Park.
The Lady Wampus Cats won the girls tournament, shooting 246.
Conway’s Yinyoe Yang was medalist, shooting 77.
Tori Worley shot 72. Brooklyn Worley shot 87. Janie Massey shot 96. Abbey Schrick shot 118.
Conway finished third in the boys standings, shooting 326.
Conway’s Blane Burk finished tied for first with Cabot’s Gabe Haslauer, shooting 71.
Conway’s Laken Silkwood shot 83. Cooper Heiple shot 84. Matthew Aikman shot 88. Noah Ryan shot 96.
