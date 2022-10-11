The Conway Wampus Cats are the champions of the gold bracket of the Wampus Cats Invitational volleyball tournament.
Conway went 5-0 in the tournament to win.
In pool play, Conway beat Little Rock Episcopal 25-7, 25-7 and Russellville 25-6, 25-13.
In bracket play, Conway beat Jonesboro 25-19, 25-17, Mount St. Mary 25-20, 25-8 and Valley View 25-13, 25-17.
Megan Smith led Conway with 32 kills. Kayla Smith had 23 kills. Olivia Wiedower had 59 assists and six aces. Kenly Jordan had 37 assists and 15 digs. Saniyah Rippond had four aces and six blocks. Kim Quinit had 48 digs. Taylor Tinsley had 10 blocks.
Conway is now 19-2 on the season.
Conway’s junior varsity team went 1-1 in pool play. They beat Bryant 14-25, 25-15, 9-15 then lost to Valley View 25-9, 25-14.
Conway’s JV advanced to the silver bracket where it lost to Baptist Prep in the first round. The scores were 25-11, 25-13.
Greenbrier went 2-0 in pool play. The Lady Panthers beat Baptist Prep 28-26, 14-25, 15-12 and Jonesboro Westside 25-16, 25-16. The Lady Panthers lost to Valley View in the first round of gold bracket. The scores were 25-17, 25-18.
Vilonia went 0-2 in pool play, falling to Little Rock Central 25-20, 25-0 and Shiloh Christian 25-13, 16-25, 15-8.
The Lady Eagles won the bronze bracket, beating Beebe 25-19, 25-15, Jonesboro Westside 25-19, 25-15 and Hot Springs Lakeside 25-18, 25-21.
