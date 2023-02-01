The team may be young, but it’s definitely an experienced one.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks start five underclassmen who all played significant time last year as they went 30-4 before losing to Norfork in the second round of the Class 1A state tournament.
This year, the Lady Warhawks moved up to Class 2A and have not missed a beat. They are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and are currently 29-3, riding an 11-game winning streak. They have already won the 2A-2 conference title with a 13-1 record.
“We have our whole entire team back from last year,” Mt. Vernon-Enola coach Adam Carlton said. “We only have one senior (Charity Pruett). We start four juniors and a sophomore.”
The starters are Marlee Raby, Dessie McCarty, AJ Person, Olivia McClelland and Coree Kyle.
McCarty leads the Lady Warhawks with 15 points and 13 rebounds per game. McCarty averages 12 points, six boards and five assists per game. Person averages 13 points, three assists and three steals a game.
“We knew we had a chance, even with moving up in classification,” Carlton said. “That’s always different because you aren’t as familiar with the teams as we were in 1A. We had the date circled when we got beat out last year. That was one of our driving forces to not let that happen again. We got beat by Norfork. They beat us pretty handily in the state tournament.”
The Lady Warhawks have played a tough schedule this year that features ranked teams, including Mammoth Spring, Norfork, Rogers Heritage, Quitman and Conway Christian.
Mt. Vernon-Enola’s last loss was Dec. 20 at Quitman, 73-58. The Lady Warhawks avenged that loss on Friday, beating the Lady Bulldogs 56-26.
Carlton said moving up to Class 2A has been good for his team.
“I think our conference, as a whole, is a stronger that our conference was last year,” he said. “I know our relational is going to be a lot tougher, with Conway Christian, Bigelow, England and our conference. With the step up in classification, it seems like you could get beat if you don’t show up. People are always giving you their best shot.”
While they still have to win to get there, Carlton said the tougher conference and regional will help his team get ready to possibly play in the Class 2A state tournament.
“Hopefully, we don’t have any hiccups along the way,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we get there. When we get there, It’s not like we’ve ran through everybody and had no competition. We’ve played really good competition going throughout the year. We’ve probably played the two best 1A teams, as far as Norfork and Mammoth Spring. We tried to schedule a little bit harder. We went to Rogers Heritage to get that competition level a little higher.”
Carlton said it’s amazing the level of girls basketball being played in Faulkner County, especially with his team, Conway Christian, Quitman and even the nationally-ranked Conway Lady Wampus Cats.
“Our area of basketball is really good,” he said. “It seems like it’s been that way ever since I got here. Our area has always been really strong.”
Mt. Vernon-Enola is scheduled to play at Rural Special tonight, at Wonderview on Tuesday and host Guy-Perkins on Feb. 10. Those are all non-conference games to get ready for the 2A-2 district tournament at White County Central in Judsonia.
The regional tournament will be played at Sloan-Hendrix in Imboden. The Class 2A state tournament will be played at Rector High School in north Arkansas.
