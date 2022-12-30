x

The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks beat Conway Christian on Thursday night to win the Mt. Vernon-Enola Holiday Tournament. Mt. Vernon-Enola is the No. 1 team in Class 2A as recognized by the Arkansas Sports Media.

 Submitted

The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks continued their run through their own tournament by beating Conway Christian 60-41 in the finals Thursday night.

The Lady Warhawks are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by the Arkansas Sports Media poll. Conway Christian is No. 4.

