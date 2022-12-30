The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks continued their run through their own tournament by beating Conway Christian 60-41 in the finals Thursday night.
The Lady Warhawks are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by the Arkansas Sports Media poll. Conway Christian is No. 4.
Mt. Vernon-Enola led 18-12 after one quarter and 28-22 at halftime.
The difference in the game was the third quarter. The Lady Warhawks outscored the Lady Eagles 17-2. Olivia McClelland scored six points during the third quarter while Alyssa Gilbert added five.
Conway Christian outscored Mt. Vernon-Enola in the fourth quarter, 17-15, but it wasn’t enough to get back into the game.
Dessie McCarty led Mt. Vernon-Enola with 21 points. Marlee Raby and AJ Person had nine points each. Gilbert added eight. Coree Kyle had seven. McClelland had six.
Conley Gibson led Conway Christian with 16 points. Josie Williams had 15. Mallory Malone scored four. Brooklyn Pratt and Kara Keathley had three points each.
