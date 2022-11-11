Mt. Vernon-Enola beat St. Joseph 59-21 in girls action Thursday night.
The Lady Warhawks led 17-2 after one quarter and 34-10 at halftime.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Mt. Vernon-Enola beat St. Joseph 59-21 in girls action Thursday night.
The Lady Warhawks led 17-2 after one quarter and 34-10 at halftime.
AJ Person led MVE with 16 points. Dessie McCarty had 14. Alyssa Gilbert scored 11. Marlee Raby added 10. Charity Pruitt scored five. Coree Kyle had three.
St. Joseph knocked off Mt. Vernon-Enola 52-44 on Thursday.
The Warhawks led 12-6 after one quarter and 25-22 at halftime.
The Bulldogs rallied int he second half, outscoring MVE 30-19 to get the win.
Max Longing led St. Joseph with 17 points. Alex Tucker had 13. Jake Hill had 12. Ethan Hambuchen had eight. Jake Rappold had two.
Kyler Chapman led MVE with 20 points. Dakota Walls had 13. Cody Hoover scored five. Tav Henry had four. Logan Loyd scored two.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles knocked off Greenbrier in a Faulkner County battle on Thursday night.
Vilonia led 20-2 after one quarter and 35-13 at halftime.
Kinley Mears led Vilonia with 17 points. Bailey Sims had 15. Sidni Middleton had seven. Alexis Heston had five. Lila Toll had four. Madison Mannion and Ralyn Kelley had three points each.
Annabeth McKenzie led Greenbrier with 12 points. Hallie Wharton had eight. Jade Steele had six. Kamryn Allison had four. Destry Steele and Ashlynn Newton had three points each. Jojo Jerry addd two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.