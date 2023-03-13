HOT SPRINGS — The rubber match and the state championship trophy belong to the Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks.
Mt. Vernon-Enola beat Conway Christian 55-45 in the Class 2A state championship game Saturday in front of 2,740 fans at Bank OZK Arena.
The Lady Warhawks end the season at 38-5. Conway Christian ends at 32-6.
The teams split two games earlier this season, both in the finals of tournaments. But none was bigger than Saturday’s game, which was a seesaw affair the entire 32 minutes.
“I’m proud of these kids … I can’t say enough about them,” Mt. Vernon-Enola coach Adam Carlton said.
The game featured 19 lead changes and five ties. Conway Christian’s largest lead was five points; Mt. Vernon-Enola’s largest lead was 10 points — the final score.
“We kind of thought it would be like this,” Carlton said of the close game. “Josie [Williams] did a great job of carrying her team. We always talk about finishing strong. I think we did that in the fourth quarter. That’s a testament to all these kids.”
Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said he wasn’t surprised by the number of lead changes in the game.
“These are two quality teams,” he said. “I told a number of people that I just hope we play well and have a shot at the end, and we did. They [Mt. Vernon-Enola] played just a little bit better.”
The Lady Warhawks outscored the Lady Eagles 15-6 in the fourth quarter. However, the key play came with 1:10 left in the game.
Mt. Vernon-Enola’s AJ Person missed a three-pointer as the shot clock expired. Tournament MVP Dessie McCarty rebounded the miss and scored to give the Lady Warhawks a 49-45 lead with 1:10 left. That was the start of an 8-0 run to end the game.
“With us, we don’t always know if that was it,” Carlton said with a laugh. “We’ve done so many goofy things. These kids right here — AJ carried us throughout the state tournament early. She had a couple of big games. Marlee (Raby) does all the little things. She doesn’t care if she scores. All of kids have worked so hard. This is the first time we’ve gotten one [state title]. It’s been a great feeling.”
McCarty led all scorers with 36 points. She also had 18 rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals. Person had 11 points and five steals. Raby had six points, four assists and three steals. Olivia McClelland had two points.
Williams finished with 26 points and 10 of 20 shooting. But she was only 1 of 6 from behind the three-point line. She also had three assists and two steals. Conley Gibson had eight points and four rebounds. Mallory Malone had six points and three rebounds. Brooklyn Pratt had five points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Lynch said he was proud of his team, which had its 19-game winning streak snapped by Mt. Vernon-Enola.
“They’ve given champions effort all season and did so again today,” he said. “I hate that we didn’t get it done, but credit to Mt. Vernon. It’s hard losing. It’s hard losing big games. It’s amplified exponentially when it’s big games with kids like these, who you are never going to get a chance to coach again. The steam of all of that hitting us at once … I don’t know if you can truly put it into words. It’s how we’re feeling.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
