RECTOR — The Conway Christian Lady Eagles did not make things easy for a half against Hector in the Class 2A state semifinals. Thank goodness for the second half.
After trailing by double digits in the first half, Conway Christian rallied to beat the Lady Wildcats 64-53 to advance to the state championship game Saturday at Bank OZK Arena against fellow Faulkner County rival Mt. Vernon-Enola.
Hector led 47-38 with 5:30 left in the third quarter. Conway Christian scored the next 12 points to take its first lead of the game. Mallory Malone scored six of the 12 points.
Hector reclaimed the lead at 41-40 with 6:57 left in the game. After trading baskets, Conway Christian trailed 43-42 with 5:55 left in the game.
Conway Christian’s Josie Williams socred the next 22 points to make the score 62-48 with 29 seconds left.
“I’m extremely proud of my team,” Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said. “We settled in and made plays when we had to. I’m super proud of them that they kept fighting and gave us a chance.”
Williams led Conway Christian with 44 points.
“She put us on her back and just made play after play,” Lynch said of his senior leader. “She made so many big shots that it’s hard to remember them. I’m really proud of what she did.”
In addition to Willams’ 44 points, Malone had eight. Brooklyn Pratt had seven. Kara Keathley had three. Conley Gibson had two.
The state-championship game tips off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
