RECTOR — The Conway Christian Lady Eagles did not make things easy for a half against Hector in the Class 2A state semifinals. Thank goodness for the second half.

After trailing by double digits in the first half, Conway Christian rallied to beat the Lady Wildcats 64-53 to advance to the state championship game Saturday at Bank OZK Arena against fellow Faulkner County rival Mt. Vernon-Enola.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.