RECTOR — The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks overcame the slowest of starts to rout Mansfield 50-30 in the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament Saturday at Rector High School.
The Lady Warhawks play Conway Christian in the state championship game this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
Mt. Vernon-Enola did not score until less than 10 seconds left in first quarter when Alyssa Gilbert nailed a three-pointer to make the score 5-3.
The Lady Warhawks’ defense continued its stifling play in the second quarter as Mansfield was held scoreless. Mt. Vernon-Enola then scored 16 points to lead 19-5 at halftime.
Mt. Vernon-Enola’s AJ Person hit three three-pointers in the second quarter. Dessie McCarty scored four points in the frame.
Mansfield cut the deficit to 22-11 before Mt. Vernon-Enola scored the next nine points to lead 31-11 with 1:18 left in the third quarter. The score was 31-14 at halftime.
Mansfield scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 31-20. Person then scored eight in a row and McCarty added a basket as the Lady Warhawks led 41-20.
“Defensively, we played really well,” Mt. Vernon-Enola coach Adam Carlton said. “I thought we had a good game plan. We had to get a few shots to go in to set up our press.”
Carlton said he was concerned about his team’s first-quarter offensive showing.
“Their length was causing us problems,” he said of Mansfield. They give you a hard time scoring. With not making shots early, you’ve go to trust yourself. We hit a big three at the end of the quarter that calmed everybody down. We were able to start playing from there.”
McCarty led Mt. Vernon-Enola with 23 points. Person had 22. Gilbert added five.
