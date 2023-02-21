The Class 2A No. 1 Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks beat Marshall 57-27 to win the 2A-1 district tournament last week.
With the win, Mt. Vernon-Enola is a No. 1 seed in the 2A-Central Regional at Sloan-Hendrix this week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The Class 2A No. 1 Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks beat Marshall 57-27 to win the 2A-1 district tournament last week.
With the win, Mt. Vernon-Enola is a No. 1 seed in the 2A-Central Regional at Sloan-Hendrix this week.
Mt. Vernon-Enola led 16-1 after one quarter and 23-7 at halftime.
Dessie McCarty led the Lady Warkhawks with 27 points. Marlee Raby had 16. AJ Person scored six. Olivia McClelland had four. Coree Kyle and Alyssa Gilbert had two points each.
Area teams will be playing in various regional basketball tournaments this week in hopes of qualifying for the state tournament next week.
In boys play, Guy-Perkins will play Marvell in the first round of the 1A-3 Regional at Nemo Vista on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
St. Jospeh will play Sloan Hendrix in the 2A-Central Regional at Sloan Hendrix today at 8:30 p.m.
Mayflower will play Little Rock Episcopal in the 3A-3 Regional at Rose Bud on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
In girls action, Guy-Perkins will play Augusta today at 5 p.m. at Nemo Vista.
Conway Christian will play South Side Bee Branch at 4 p.m. today at Sloan-Hendrix.
Mt. Vernon-Enola will play St. Joseph at 7 p.m. today at Sloan-Hendrix.
Quitman will play Bigelow at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sloan-Hendrix.
Mayflower will play Harding Academy today at 4 p.m. at Rose Bud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.