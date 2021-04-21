The Clinton Lady Yellowjackets on Friday at Bald Knob found themselves in a big hole early trailing the Lady Bulldogs 4-0 after only the first four hitters of the game had batted for Bald Knob. The Lady Yellowjackets fought back and for the third time in a week the Jackets came from behind to win 9-4. The win gave Clinton no worse than a share of the conference championship and locked up the #1 seed for the upcoming 2-3A District Tournament.
Bald Knob struck first scoring four runs on four straight hits in the bottom of the first inning. Reese Brimer opened the Lady Bulldog first inning with a double followed by an Adrianna Shoebottom single. Madyson Shoebottom hit the first pitch she saw for a 3-run homer followed by a Sadie Clark solo homerun and just like that Clinton trailed 4-0.
Clinton’s pitcher Abby Tharp settled in after Bald Knobs hot start retiring eight straight Bulldog hitters and 11 of 12. Madyson Shoebottom, the outstanding pitcher for Bald Knob, kept Clinton hitless into the third inning. In the Lady Yellowjacket third inning McKenna Buetner led off with a walk and moved to second base when Gracie Linville was hit by a pitch. The Jackets then got their first hit of the game, and possibly the biggest hit of the season so far, as freshman Abigail Parks hit a 1 ball 2 strike pitch for a 3-run homer cutting the Lady Bulldogs lead to 4-3 and putting Clinton back in the game.
Tharp kept Bald Knob scoreless giving the Clinton offense a chance catch the Bulldogs as the Lady Yellowjackets came to bat in the fifth inning. Reese McDonald opened the inning for the Lady Jackets with a single followed by a base hit by Linville. Parks was walked intentionally loading the bases for Clinton with nobody out. McDonald was forced out at the plate on a ground ball by Kaitlynn Thatcher but with Lilly Smith at the plate Linville scored from third on wild pitch by Shoebottom to tie the game 4-4.
Tharp opened the Clinton sixth inning with a single and went all the way to third base on an error by the centerfielder. Lilly Woodward grounded out to the third baseman but Emily Wilson running for Tharp raced home to score giving the Lady Yellowjackets their first lead of the game 5-4. The Lady Jackets scored four insurance runs in the seventh inning on only one hit. Parks was intentionally walked for the second time in the game. Thatcher reached on an error and Smith walked loading the bases. Annabelle Sowell then lined a hit that got past the left fielder scoring all three Clinton runners. Sowell scored on a Tharp groundout and when the inning was over the Yellowjackets led 9-4. Tharp retired the final seven Bald Knob hitters in a row giving Clinton the win and a share of the conference championship.
Clinton got eight hits in the game with McDonald getting three followed by Tharp with two. The Lady Yellowjackets continued to play great defensively did not commit an error in the game. Tharp was the winning pitcher for the Jackets going all the way striking out five and walking only one Bald Knob hitter.
The win was the third come from behind win in a week for Clinton. The Lady Yellowjackets came back to beat Rosebud 9-5 on April 9 and on Thursday they came from behind, after trailing 7-0, to beat Dover 10-9. Clinton is now 16-4 on the season and 7-0 in conference play. Clinton hosted Pangburn on Tuesday. A win would give the Lady Jackets an undefeated conference record and an outright conference championship. Clinton will travel to Russellville on Thursday before closing out the regular season Friday at home in the annual senior night game against Valley Springs.
