FAYETTEVILLE — As the 10th-seeded against the 7-seed underdog, the Arkansas Razorbacks play the Utah Utes in Friday’s first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Feeding into next week’s Spokane Regional in Spokane, Washington, the Razorbacks versus Utah and host Texas versus Fairfield, play Friday in the sub-regional at the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
Arkansas and Utah tip off at 4:30 p.m. Friday, televised on ESPNEWS.
Though only sixth and eighth in their leagues, the stature of the Pac 12 for Utah and SEC for Arkansas assured both of NCAA Tournament berths.
Arkansas arrives 18-13 overall and Utah, 20-11 overall into Friday’s game.
Coach Mike Neighbors’ Razorbacks have bonus senior guard Amber Ramirez as the most esteemed returnee from last season’s 19-9 Razorbacks upset as the fourth-seed by 13th-seeded Wright State in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.
The tourney will be all new to coach Lynne Roberts’ Utes. They will play in their first NCAA Tournament since 2013.
Shooting guard Ramirez, 15.1 scoring average, and guards Makayla Daniels, 13.8 and Samara Spencer, 12.0, lead the attack.
Freshman guard Gianna Kneepkens leads the Utes averaging 12 points per game.
