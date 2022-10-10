The Mayflower Eagles fought to the end but could not keep up with Lamar in a 36-21 defeat.
Lamar received the ball first and picked three first downs on their first drive.
The drive was capped by a 42-yard touchdown run. The following extra point attempt would be blocked. Mayflower got their first turn with the ball and Frankie Fennell ran for 50-yards to setup a scoring opportunity for the Eagles.
A face-mask penalty against Lamar on the next play put the Eagles in the red zone. Mayflower would not be able to convert as they would turn the ball over on downs at the Lamar 12-yard line.
Lamar would attack on the ground with back-to-back 40 and 33-yard runs, the second being a touchdown run. Lamar’s lead would grow to 14-0 after converting the two-point conversion with 3:16 left in the first quarter.
Mayflower responded by picking up two first downs after a 30-yard kick return but the Eagles would ultimately turn the ball over on downs at the Lamar 22-yard line. Lamar continued to pound the ball on the ground and reached the red zone once again.
A few plays later, Lamar would punch in a 1-yard touchdown run that would be accompanied by a two-point conversion.
A a deep pass followed by a Frankie Fennell 15-yard run would put the Eagles in the red zone once again. Mayflower would convert a 1-yard touchdown run by Tate Langrell with 40 seconds until halftime to cut the Lamar lead to 22-7.
Mayflower received the ball first in the second half and would be forced to punt. The ball was snapped over the punters head and was recovered within the Mayflower 10-yard line.
Lamar would capitalize with a two-yard touchdown run with the following extra point being no good. Trailing 28-7, Mayflower would turn the ball over on downs again at the 8-minute mark in the third quarter. Lamar then marched down the field and picked up three first downs on their way to another touchdown run that was followed by a two point and extended the lead to 36-7.
Mayflower responded by driving the field and converting a 1-yard touchdown run by Fennell with 50 seconds left in the second quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Mayflower would attempt an onside kick that the Eagles would recover. Mayflower would pick up one first down before they would throw an interception at the Lamar 10-yard line.
Lamar proceeded to keep the ball on the ground and milk the clock in the fourth quarter. Lamar eventually punted the ball and Mayflower would respond with another touchdown by Langrell.
This score cut the Lamar lead to 36-21 with 4:37 left in the game. Mayflower forced a punt but would be picked off on their final possession of the game.
Mayflower coach Austin Emerson said, “Our guys practiced really hard last week, and we played really hard tonight. We just could not hold up in the front. The effort is there and the practice is there, I’m just ready for us to make a few more plays and get back in the win column.”
Mayflower plays on the road at Dover on Friday.
