The Vilonia Eagles come into the 2021 football season with a large group of seniors and a talent pool that can compete with the best of the 5A West.
Fourth-year coach Todd Langrell says his team could be really good and it starts with his skill players.
I think our skill kids are, I believe, some of the best in 5A. We’ve got experience coming back at all skill positions. Our four receivers, our running back and our quarterback is back. Austin Myers is a three-year starter at quarterback. He’s a veteran of the team. Jamison Hinsley, Kannon Bartlett, Connor Eary, Seth Kirk are all three-year starters. In that standpoint, I think we’re really skilled.”
Up front, Vilonia brings back Coltin Watson, who Langrell says “is a standout at center.”
On the defensive side of the ball, eight starters return.
“We’ve got our core linebackers back, both safeties are back,” Langrell said. “Our defensive front, we’ve got some partial starters back, but there, I feel like, we’ll be able to get to the football and execute that.”
Langrell has taken more of a focus on calling plays on offense and said coach Larry Davison is taking over the defense and implementing a 3-4 scheme.
Langrell said 36 seniors return this season, while the other group is smaller, but he feels his senior group will contribute a lot.
Depth should be there on offense, but there are some things to figure out.
“Our ones and twos on offense are pretty good,” Langrell said. “At linebacker, we probably need a little more depth, so we’ll probably have to move some people around. Last year, we only had one two-way player and that was Jamison Hinsley, and he’ll probably be a two-way player again.”
Langrell also provided another nugget of information on Hinsley where he’ll impact games in a third facet.
“Something else on him, he’s ranked top 10 in the nation on punting over the summer. He can flip a field for us real quick,” he said.
The Eagles operated with a full offseason after last offseason was limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Langrell said having a full offseason has been beneficial, especially with the team losing a number of close games last season.
“Being in the weight room and that’s a big deal,” he said. “That’s where you win football games, being in the weight room. The conditioning part of it, seeing your group partner and building him up, that’s where you win those close games, too.
“Because against Greenbrier, we were down here on the 4-inch line and they stuffed us to possibly win the game with two minutes left. Then, we had a little bit of a coverage breakdown against Morrilton and they hit a big pass on us. We have to make those plays.”
Vilonia kicks off the season Sept. 3 at Greene County Tech, before returning home the following Friday to play Maumelle.
The Eagles square off at Russellville on Sept. 16, while starting 5A West play against Alma on Sept. 24.
On Oct. 1, Vilonia travels to Huntsville, and then hosts Harrison the following Friday.
The Eagles hit the road again to northwest Arkansas to play the JR Eldridge-led Farmington Cardinals on Oct. 15 before coming home to play Morrilton on Oct. 22.
Vilonia heads west again Oct. 29 to play Clarksville before closing out the season at home against Greenbrier.
