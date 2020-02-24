In his third career start of his collegiate career, Kyle Wellman tossed four and two-third innings of work but the No. 8 nationally ranked Washington-St. Louis Bears scored four unearned runs in the fifth inning.
The Warriors came up with four runs in the final frame, but it was not enough as the Bears carded the 9-5 win to complete the series sweep over Hendrix to open its 2020 season.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 3-7, while the No. 8 Bears improve to 3-0.
Garrett Elwell went 1 for 1 at the plate, while JP Medick and Justin Scott each went 1 for 2.
In his first start of the year, Wellman retired the first four batters and allowed just one hit through three full innings of action.
Hendrix left a runner on base in each of the first five innings of the game. Colin Brown pitched a perfect sixth frame, while Aaron Plotkin allowed just a hit in the final two innings Sunday.
Trailing by eight runs in the ninth inning, the first three batters reached base before JP Medick laced a double to left field, scoring two runs.
Three batters later, Tucker singled to left-center field with two outs, also scoring two runs before a ground out ended the game.
Tucker totaled three RBI on the day, while Medick totaled two.
The Warriors hit the road to Arkadelphia to take on Ouachita at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Hendrix women’s basketball season ends as it falls to No. 15 Olgethrope
Hendrix women's basketball hit the road to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on No. 15 nationally ranked Oglethorpe in the first round of the 2020 Southern Athletic Association Championships.
Kessie Jenkins carded her third double-double of the season, but Oglethorpe came away with the 64-32 win over Hendrix to end the Warriors' 2019-20 season.
Ali Isbell added eight points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes of action.
The Warriors finish the season with a 2-24 mark.
Oglethorpe scored the first six points of the day before Isbell nailed a pair of free throws early on.
The Stormy Petrels held the 22-7 lead after the first quarter and led 38-7 at the intermission.
Isbell hit two more free throws to start the second half and Cassidy Salyer nailed a 3-pointer to record the 5-0 Warrior run but Oglethorpe held the 52-23 lead with 10 minutes to play.
Jenkins totaled three points and four rebounds in eight minutes in the fourth quarter but Oglethorpe pulled out the 64-32 win over Hendrix.
Anissa Gutierrez finished with fie points and four rebounds in 35 minutes.
Salyer totaled three points and a pair of rebounds.
Belle Neilson scored four points and pulled down four rebounds against the No. 15 NCAA Division III team in the country.
Isbell also shot 4 of 4 from the charity stripe.
The Warriors shot 10 of 54 (18.5%) from the floor, 2 of 27 (7.4%) from deep and 10 for 17 (58.8%) from the free-throw line.
Hendrix tennis card 9-0 win over Fontbonne to cap off St. Louis road trip
Hendrix men's and women's tennis traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to take on Webster and Fontbonne Saturday evening.
Up first, both teams fell to the Webster Gorloks by a score of 5-4.
In the late night cap, both teams carded 9-0 victories over Fontbonne in the final match of the three-match road trip in St. Louis.
Against Fontbonne, Dylan Hurst, Connor Brooks and Lance Smith blanked their opponents in singles action, defeating each of their opponents 8-0, while the women's team did something similar as Shelby Worsham and Rebecca Sherman blanked the Griffins 6-0, 6-0 in singles action as both teams cruised to shutout victories.
The men improve to 2-6, while the women improve to an even mark of 4-4 which is tied for the most wins since the 2016-17 season (nine).
The women's tennis team heads to Russellville to take on Division II Arkansas Tech Thursday at 5 p.m., while the men's team will face Centenary at 2 p.m. March 7 in Conway.
