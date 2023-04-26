South Carolina Arkansas Football

South Carolina running back Juju McDowell (21) is tackled by Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) during action last season in Fayetteville. Sanders is expected to be the first Razorback selected in this week's NFL Draft.

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE — The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday and will conclude on Saturday with several former Razorbacks draft hopefuls

Round 1 will be Thursday night then the next two on Friday. Saturday's final day of the draft will have Rounds 4-7. The Razorbacks had five players attend the NFL Scouting Combine earlier in the process. They obviously, along with others, hope to end up on an NFL roster.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.