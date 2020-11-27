Hoping to avenge a 70-33 loss in the regular season finale to undefeated Bryant, Conway once again were blown out by the Hornets in Saline County 56-14.
The Wampus Cats entered with hopes of making it to the state title game after making it to the 7A semifinals for the first time since 2017.
However, Conway ran into a buzzsaw as the connection of Bryant seniors quarterback Austin Ledbetter and wide receiver Hayden Schrader torched the Wampus Cat defense for four touchdowns in the dominant win.
The pair would have another touchdown together, if it had not been called back for holding.
After Conway senior quarterback Ben Weese was intercepted on the Wampus Cats’ opening drive and then a turnover on downs by the Conway defense, the Wampus Cats looked like they were going to pose a tough challenge for the Hornets.
Faced with their own fourth down with six to go, Conway drew Bryant offsides, setting up a 4th-and-1, which senior running back Jamaal Bethune picked up with a 2-yard carry.
That drive-extending run, along with a full-spread, diving senior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon on a 36-yard pass from Weese set up a 13-yard touchdown pass from Weese to Micah Mosby.
The touchdown gave Conway the lead midway through the first quarter.
Then, Ledbetter and Schrader started hurting the Wampus Cats.
The subsequent drive after Conway’s touchdown ended in a 32-yard pass from the two Bryant seniors knotting the game up at seven with 3:58 left in the first.
A Wampus Cats turnover on downs paved the way for a 29-yard touchdown run by Hornet senior running back Tanner Anderson with 42 seconds left in the first, giving Bryant a 14-7 lead.
The ensuing kickoff bounced in front of Conway junior Manny Smith, and he was unable to pick it up, which led to a Hornet recovery at the Wampus Cat 19.
One play later, senior running back Jamarien Bracy took it 19 yards for a 21-7 lead with 33 seconds left in the first.
Conway’s offense once again sputtered as it turned the ball over on downs, which led to the second Ledbetter, Schrader touchdown with 10:46 left in the first half.
Needing something to happen, Conway drove 60 yards in four plays, which was capped off by a 39-yard touchdown pass from Weese to Bohannon to cut Bryant’s lead in half.
However, the Hornets killed any Wampus Cat momentum as Schrader once again hauled in a touchdown pass from Ledbetter, this one from 18 yards out, making the score 34-14 after a missed extra point with 7:20 left in the game.
After forcing a Conway punt, Schrader and Ledbetter connected for a 63-yard strike, but the play was called back due to offensive holding.
Ledbetter’s 9-yard run was not enough to pick up the first down on third-and-long, which resulted in the first Hornet punt.
The Wampus Cats were unable to capitalize as they punted once again, backing Bryant up to the 18.
Just as they had all night, Ledbetter and Schrader once again torched the Conway defense as Schrader hauled in an 82-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage, giving Bryant a 41-14 lead with two minutes left until halftime.
The ensuing Wampus Cat drive was abruptly halted as Weese was picked off for the second time in the game.
The interception set the Hornets up at the Conway 23.
The turnover turned into eight points as Ledbetter threw another touchdown, this time to Anderson from eight yards out.
A 2-point conversion put the game under the Arkansas Activities Association’s sportsmanship rule heading into halftime.
Out of the break, Bryant drove 64 yards, which was capped off by a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Bracy, leading to a 56-14 lead and the final score.
Conway tried to get going on its next drive, but Weese was once again picked off.
Hornets coach Buck James finally pulled his starters and neither team did much from there.
Bryant had another touchdown called back from holding, but the damage had already been done.
The Hornets move on to their third straight Class 7A State Title game, which will be played Dec. 5 at War Memorial Stadium.
They will play North Little Rock after the Charging Wildcats beat Cabot 49-42 in a shootout in North Little Rock.
