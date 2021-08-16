Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Hudson Lee as the August First Tee Character Development Program Participant of the Month.
Hudson is in second grade at Liberty Elementary, and is the son of Chelsea Cole.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee coach Sam Taylor.
“Hudson started the program this summer and has done a great job learning and demonstrating our core values each week,” Taylor said. “Hudson has worked hard on improving his golf skills, and during our recent junior golf where he placed in the drive, chip and putt competition.”
Lee has enjoyed being a part of the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program is learning more about golf and hitting a bunch of golf balls,” Lee said. “My favorite core value is perseverance because I don’t give up when I’m trying to learn a new skill.”
Lee’s mother was excited to get Hudson involved in the CSI First Tee Character Development Program.
“We were excited to sign Hudson up for the program because he showed interest in golf and wanted to learn more about the game of golf,” Cole said.
Lee is currently at the PLAYer level where he is learning and understanding the First Tee Nine Core Values (Respect, Courtesy, Responsibility, Honesty, Sportsmanship, Confidence, Judgment, Perseverance and Integrity) as well as essential life skills through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development Program is now enrolling for after school program starting Aug. 18th from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Arkansas Golf Center.
Register your child for programming or find out more about Community Service, Inc. and its programs for youth at their website csiyouth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.