Ryan Lee's golden goal 1:18 into overtime lifted Central Baptist College men's soccer past Ecclesia College on Tuesday at the Sugar Creek Soccer Park.
CBC (2-1) led 2-0 at halftime, and watched Ecclesia (1-1) score twice in the second half before Lee's goal cemented a 3-2 win.
Issac Delafuente and Dan Mondragon also added goals for CBC, while Andrew Montoya, Kenner Maldonado, Lee and Nyasha Dube all had assists.
The Mustangs outshot the Royals 15-12 overall, but Ecclesia was able to put eight on net with CBC only mustering five, giving Andrew Montoya a season-high six saves.
Delafuente put the Mustangs ahead in the 15th minute on an assist from Dube and Maldonado to make it 1-0.
Mondragon made it 2-0 in the 41st minute on the Lee and Montoya assist.
CBC went into halftime leading 2-0, but the shutout was short-lived.
Seven minutes into the second half, EC made it 2-1 and it stayed that way until the 84th minute when the Royals tied the game.
EC had a chance to win in the 89th minute, but Montoya came up with a big save to send the game into overtime.
CBC capitalized early in the overtime. EC picked up a quick yellow card, and then a foul set up a free kick for Lee, who put it into the back of the net to win the game.
The golden goal was the second of Lee's career after he also ended last season's finale against Freed-Hardeman with a golden goal as well.
Up next for the Mustangs is their American Midwest Conference opener against Missouri Baptist on Saturday.
Kickoff for the contest from the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex is at 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Emoree Martin made history in Tuesday’s Central Baptist College volleyball match against Dallas Christian College.
Martin's 28 kills, 20 dig effort was the first time a player has ever gone 20-20 in those categories in program history, and she led CBC (3-2) to a 3-1 win over DCC (1-1) by scores of 25-14, 26-28, 25-16 and 25-19.
In addition to Martin, Lena Srdanov also finished with a double-double, posting 15 kills and 10 digs of her own, while Molly Murphy also posted her first double-double with 23 assists and 10 digs.
Martin's kill total was the second most in program history in a single-match and it helped CBC to 63 kills, tied for the fourth most in a match all-time.
The Mustangs also posted a hitting percentage of .193 compared to just .036 for DCC, and they had 62 assists in the match (Murphy with 23 and Taylor Folsom with 30 led the way), the third most in a match in program history.
Also, two others besides Martin, Srdanov and Murphy posted double figures in digs, with Alizea Garza making 23 and Mikayla Lawrence finishing with 17 on the night as the Mustangs hit the 100 dig threshold for just the 13th occasion in program history.
CBC raced out to a 7-1 lead in the first set and were never really threatened, leading by 12 on two separate occasions and cruising to the 25-14 win in set one.
The second set went back and forth, with neither team leading by more than three at any point. With the score tied at 26, Martin made back-to-back mistakes, uncharacteristic of her, to give DCC the set and tie the match at one.
DCC got out to the lead early before CBC tied it twice, first at seven and then at nine, before finally taking a 10-9 lead on a kill by Khyra Echols.
CBC never trailed again, leading by nine several more times in the set before winning 25-16.
The final set opened with CBC winning the first three points before DCC made it 3-1.
CBC got rolling again, racing out to a 10-3 lead before DCC began to claw back, getting it to within one at 16-15.
CBC answered, however, as a Martin kill widened the lead and DCC never got within two the rest of the match to seal the win for the Mustangs.
Up next for the Mustangs is their American Midwest Conference opener Friday night against Hannibal-LaGrange.
First serve for the match from Hannibal, Missouri, is set for 6 p.m.
