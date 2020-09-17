The area high school football schedule is a light one this week as Conway, Greenbrier and Mayflower are all off after playing the first three weeks of the season.
Meanwhile, Vilonia, Conway Christian and Quitman are gearing up to play their final nonconference contests before jumping into the heart of the football season.
After taking a tough road loss to Maumelle last Friday, the Vilonia Eagles look to obtain a winning record, but it will have to come against 6A Russellville at home.
The Cyclones nearly knocked off 7A West Fort Smith Southside, but ultimately fell 21-17 despite having a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Russellville senior quarterback Brayden Whitford will be a force that Vilonia will want to stop to get a shot at winning as Whitford threw for 354 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Southside.
Vilonia stayed close to Maumelle throughout much of last Friday’s contest and got the ball back and a chance to win, albeit with a long field ahead and a small amount of time to move the ball.
Junior Austin Myers was intercepted and was the interception was returned for a touchdown to seal the Eagles’ fate in the loss.
Vilonia’s defense was stout throughout the contest, and junior Seth Kirk ran for 149 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.
This Friday, the Eagles host Russellville with Hooten’s giving the Cyclones a four-point advantage on the road.
This game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the Vilonia High School YouTube channel.
Conway Christian has had a pair of rough games to start the season, starting with a 48-14 road loss to 3A Baptist Prep and a 42-0 home loss to 3A Atkins.
The Eagles have another 3A opponent coming to town this week when the 1-1 Perryville Mustangs come to Mission Field.
Both defenses will look to shore up areas of weakness as CCS allowed 202 passing yards and five touchdowns against Atkins last week.
Meanwhile, Perryville gave up 330 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns against Bigelow in a 40-8 loss.
Hooten’s has the Mustangs coming into this game as a seven-point favorite.
The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcasted on the Conway Christian School YouTube channel.
After opening the season with a blowout win over Two Rivers and then a blowout loss to Melbourne, Quitman returns to the field Friday after a bye week to play Mountain View at home.
The Bulldogs threw for 217 yards and were efficient through the air, completing 20 of 26 passes, but fell short of Melbourne.
Meanwhile, 3A Mountain View earned its second victory of the season in a 46-27 win over Hector last week.
Mountain View is a seven-point favorite entering Friday’s game in Quitman.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on Lake Area Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.