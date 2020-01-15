Little Rock Christian leads wire-to-wire in both boys, girls games over Greenbrier

GREENBRIER — It was a disappointing night for both Greenbrier boys and girls basketball teams as Little Rock Christian swept the senior high games.
The boys game was largely handled by the Little Rock Christian (7-5, 2-0 5A West) as the Warriors never found themselves trailing throughout the contest in their 70-64 win.
LRCA quickly raced out to a 5-0 lead after sophomore center Creed Williamson, son of former Arkansas great, NBA player and UCA men’s basketball coach Corliss Williamson, scored at the basket and was followed up by a 3-pointer by freshman guard Layden Blocker.
Unfortunately for Greenbrier (4-10, 0-2 5A West), that lead that the Warriors took with 7:23 left in the first quarter was a lead that was never surrendered.
The Panthers managed to keep the game close throughout much of the first half with Greenbrier down by three with 5:42 left in the first half after senior guard Kobe Dunlap hit a pair of free throws.
With a 22-19 lead, the Warriors went on a 10-0 run that was capped by a huge one-handed alley-oop finished off by junior guard Trey Jones.
The run led to a Greenbrier timeout, which helped the Panthers claw back into the game as they went on a 10-0 run themselves over the final 2:30 of the first half.
The run was started on a layup by senior forward Evan Webb, followed by a jumper from senior guard Beau Berry.
Dunlap hit a pair of 3-pointers to close out the half, leading to a 32-29 score in favor of LRCA.
Much like the game had started, the Warriors scored the second half’s first four points as Jones knocked down a pair of free throws and freshman guard Scottie Hightower scored to take a 36-31 lead.
Each team traded baskets with the Warriors knocking down a pair of 3-pointers, while Greenbrier hit 2-pointers.
Slowly over the course of the third quarter, LRCA built its lead to a 54-44 score going into the final frame.
The fourth quarter was much more of trading baskets as both teams matched bucket for bucket, but the Warriors endurance held a little longer at the end with them coming away with a 70-64 win.
Dunlap was Greenbrier’s lone scorer in double figures as he finished with a game-high 20.
Blocker was LRCA’s top scorer as he contributed 16, followed closely by Jones’ 15 and Williamson’s 14.
Warriors junior forward Colin Cooper also finished in double figures with 11.
Girls
Little Rock Christian 71,
Greenbrier 44
Much like the boys game, the Little Rock Christian girls (12-2, 2-0 5A West) never found themselves trailing as the reigning 5A state champs led wire-to-wire in a 71-44 win.
The Warriors quickly jumped out to a six-point lead as a trio of players scored in the paint with senior guard Yasmin Ott starting things off with a layup off a steal.
Junior forward Wynter Rogers hit a jumper in the paint and sophomore guard Ashton Eiley scored on a layup off another steal to bring the score to 6-0 with 6:39 left in the first quarter.
The Panthers (6-8, 0-2 5A West) cut the lead in half when junior Kylie Griffin scored on a layup and knocked down the and-one free throw, getting three points the old-fashioned way.
After senior Arden Naylor scored on a jumper in the paint, the lead was cut down to one.
However, that was as close as Greenbrier got the rest of the game as LRCA rattled off three consecutive baskets to close out the first quarter, taking a 13-5 lead.
Both teams managed a lot of scoring in the second quarter as the Warriors raced to a 22-point quarter, while Greenbrier managed an 18 points.
However, by halftime, the score was 35-23.
By the end of the third quarter, LRCA took a 24-point lead before closing out the game on a nine-point run to put the Panthers away 71-44.
Both Greenbrier teams look to bounce back Friday at Siloam Springs with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.
