GREENBRIER — The Greenbrier Panthers played host to the Little Rock Christian Academy Warriors in celebration of homecoming. However, the Warriors would play spoiler though as the final score was 44-7 in favor of Little Rock Christian.
The Warriors received the opening kick and stumbled out of the gates. A bad snap on third down forced the Warriors to punt on their first possession. Starting with the ball at the Warriors 35-yard line, the Panthers would find themselves in the red zone and at the goal line fairly quickly.
Facing a fourth and goal at the 1-yard line, Kane Richardson punched the ball in for a touchdown to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 6:07 left in the first quarter. The Warriors would respond swiftly on their next possession.
After a couple of first downs and a 50-yard pass, the Warriors found themselves in the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown run by Walker White to tie the game up at 7 in the first quarter.
Greenbrier would get the ball back but would punt after a sack on 3rd down. In response, the Warriors would pick up a couple of first downs en route to a 34-yard field goal to give Little Rock Christian a 10-7 lead with 9:34 left in the second quarter.
Greenbrier had another chance to counter, but would be unsuccessful and punt again. Starting in Panthers’ territory, the Warriors would convert another field goal, this time a 28-yard attempt to extend the Warriors’ lead to 13-7.
Greenbrier’s offense would stay stagnant on their next possession and punt again. The Panther defense would hold the Warriors to a punt that would go out of the end zone for a touchback. The Panthers would again be held to a 3 and out followed by a punt.
Little Rock Christian would find the end zone again as the Warriors would score on an 18-yard touchdown pass to push their lead to 20-7 late in the first half. The Warriors would also pick up three more points on a 13-yard field goal just before half, leading to a 23-7 halftime score.
Greenbrier received the ball to start the second half and would pick up a couple of first downs. However, a fumble plagued the Panther drive as the Warriors scooped and scored the fumble. This score gave the Warriors a 30-7 lead.
The Panthers, forced to punt again, lost the snap over the punter’s head and Little Rock Christian would get the ball at the Greenbrier 8-yard line. Walker White would run the ball in for a score on their first attempt to push the Warrior lead to 37-7 with 7:36 left in the 3rd quarter.
On the next Greenbrier possession, the Panthers would roll the dice on fourth down and convert. However, the Panthers would be forced to punt again and the Warriors would return the kick for a 60 yard touchdown to extend their lead to 44-7 late in the third quarter.
Neither team was able to score in the fourth quarter.
Greenbrier will be back in action on the road at Mountain Home next Friday.
